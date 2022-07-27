Markets

Rupee falls 10 paise to 79.88 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Mumbai July 27, 2022 10:04 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 10:22 IST

The rupee depreciated 10 paise to 79.88 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Wednesday tracking the strength of the greenback in the overseas market and firm crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 79.83 against the U.S. dollar, then fell to 79.88 against the greenback, registering a decline of 10 paise over the last close.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 79.78 against the American currency. However, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.16% at 107.02.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 0.13% to USD 104.54 per barrel.

Forex traders said the overnight strength of the dollar, higher oil prices and month-end importers' demand for the dollar are likely to weigh on the domestic unit.

"Investors could refrain themselves from taking large positions ahead of monthly expiry and the U.S. Fed decision in the evening," Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 49.34 points or 0.09% lower at 55,219.15 points while the broader NSE Nifty was down 21.90 points or 0.13% to 16,461.95 points.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,548.29 crore, as per exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
foreign exchange market
currency values
Read more...