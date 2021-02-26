MarketsBENGALURU 26 February 2021 11:22 IST
RailTel Corp of India jumps 16% above IPO price in market debut
Updated: 26 February 2021 11:22 IST
Shares of state-owned RailTel Corporation of India Ltd opened nearly 16% higher than the issue price in their market debut on Friday.
Shares of the company, which provides telecom infrastructure and Internet services along India's railway tracks and at railway stations, opened at 109 rupees in pre-open trade, after raising 8.19 billion rupees ($112.01 million) in an initial public offering. ($1 = 73.1210 Indian rupees)
