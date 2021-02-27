NSE defends response to shutdown

MUMBAI

27 February 2021 05:02 IST

The NSE on Friday defended its reopening the market after an unexpected shutdown this week, amid criticism about how it handled the situation.

“This communication was done only after there was visibility and clarity on resumption of services and any prior communication would not have been appropriate,” the NSE said in a statement. The exchange also said it decided to continue with its primary systems and not activate its disaster recovery site on Wednesday after evaluating all options to resume trading “at the earliest with least disruption.”

Advertising

Advertising