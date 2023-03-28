ADVERTISEMENT

NSE, BSE put Adani Green Energy under second stage of longterm ASM framework from Mar 28

March 28, 2023 05:29 am | Updated 04:41 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Leading bourses NSE and BSE have said that Adani Green Energy will be put under the second stage of the long-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework from March 28.

In two separate circulars, the bourses said Adani Green Energy shall continue in the ASM framework but will be moved to the respective higher stage from March 28.

The move also comes close on the heels of the two exchanges moving two group firms Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission from the second stage of the long-term ASM framework to Stage-I on Friday.

On March 17, both exchanges put Adani Green Energy and NDTV under the first stage of the long-term ASM framework.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, all the 10 listed firms of the Adani group on March 27 ended the day in the negative territory, with Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar and Adani Total Gas each falling nearly 5 per cent.

Many of the group firms hit their lower circuit limits during the day.

The Adani group stocks have taken a beating on the exchanges since a report by U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research was published in January this year.

The report had made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against it.

The Adani group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

company information

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US