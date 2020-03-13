MUMBAI:

13 March 2020 09:47 IST

This is the first time in 12 years that Indian markets have hit the lower circuit.

The benchmark Nifty fell more than 10% within minutes of the opening bell on Friday leading to a trading suspension for 45 minutes.

The Nifty fell 10.07% or 966.10 points to touch a three-year low of 8,624.05. Since the 10% circuit limit was hit within the first hour of the trading session, trading will be suspended for 45 minutes.

The 30-share Sensex plunged 3,090.62 points or 9.43% to touch 29,687.52 before trading was suspended.

As many as 17 stocks in the Sensex lost more than 10% in the first few minutes of the trading session on Friday.

TCS, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, ONGC and State Bank of India among others all lost over 10%.

On an overall basis, more than 1,200 stocks were in the red as against less than 90 gainers.