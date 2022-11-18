Markets slip for second day; auto, finance stocks weigh

November 18, 2022 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 87.12 points or 0.14% to settle at 61,663.48

File.

Market benchmarks ended lower for the second straight session on November 18, paring their initial gains amid a mixed trend in the global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 87.12 points or 0.14% to settle at 61,663.48. During the day, it fell 413.17 points or 0.66% to 61,337.43.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 36.25 points or 0.20% to end at 18,307.65 .

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, ITC and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

In contrast, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower, while Seoul settled in the green.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in the afternoon session. Wall Street had ended lower on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.40% higher at $90.09 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers as they bought shares worth a net ₹618.37 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

