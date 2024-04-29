Markets rebound sharply on buying in bank stocks firm global trends

April 29, 2024 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - Mumbai

Benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded sharply by 941 points while NSE Nifty closed above the 22,600 level on April 29 on the back of buying in banking and infra shares and a global stocks rally.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 941.12 points or 1.28% to settle at 74,671.28. During the day, it zoomed 990.99 points or 1.34% to 74,721.15.

The NSE Nifty went up by 223.45 points or 1% to 22,643.40.

From the Sensex basket, ICICI Bank climbed nearly 5% after the company on Saturday said its March quarter consolidated net profit grew 18.5% to ₹11,672 crore, helped by lower provisions.

IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the other major gainers.

HCL Technologies tanked nearly 6% after the company reported a flat year-on-year growth in net profit in the March quarter at ₹3,986 crore.

ITC, Wipro and Bajaj Finserv were the other laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. Wall Street ended with gains on Friday.

"The Indian benchmark indexes rebounded, aided by an upbeat in US tech quarter earnings and a drop in US 10-year yield. Domestically, the Bank Nifty outperformed, driven by its strong performance in the fourth quarter. Easing Middle East tensions, coupled with stable earnings, are expected to maintain positive market sentiment," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.51% to $89.04 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,408.88 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 609.28 points or 0.82% to settle at 73,730.16 on Friday. The NSE Nifty declined 150.40 points or 0.67% to 22,419.95.

