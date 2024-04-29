ADVERTISEMENT

Markets rebound sharply on buying in bank stocks firm global trends

April 29, 2024 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - Mumbai

IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the other major gainers

PTI

The BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 609.28 points or 0.82% to settle at 73,730.16 on Friday. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded sharply by 941 points while NSE Nifty closed above the 22,600 level on April 29 on the back of buying in banking and infra shares and a global stocks rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 941.12 points or 1.28% to settle at 74,671.28. During the day, it zoomed 990.99 points or 1.34% to 74,721.15.

The NSE Nifty went up by 223.45 points or 1% to 22,643.40.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Sensex basket, ICICI Bank climbed nearly 5% after the company on Saturday said its March quarter consolidated net profit grew 18.5% to ₹11,672 crore, helped by lower provisions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were the other major gainers.

HCL Technologies tanked nearly 6% after the company reported a flat year-on-year growth in net profit in the March quarter at ₹3,986 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

ITC, Wipro and Bajaj Finserv were the other laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. Wall Street ended with gains on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Indian benchmark indexes rebounded, aided by an upbeat in US tech quarter earnings and a drop in US 10-year yield. Domestically, the Bank Nifty outperformed, driven by its strong performance in the fourth quarter. Easing Middle East tensions, coupled with stable earnings, are expected to maintain positive market sentiment," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.51% to $89.04 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹3,408.88 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 609.28 points or 0.82% to settle at 73,730.16 on Friday. The NSE Nifty declined 150.40 points or 0.67% to 22,419.95.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US