Markets bounce back on fag-end buying; log 6th day of gains

August 03, 2022 16:39 IST

The broader NSE Nifty went up by 42.70 points or 0.25% to 17,388.15.

Equity benchmarks staged a comeback during the fag-end of trade on Wednesday, with the Sensex climbing over 214 points amid continuous foreign fund inflows and a largely positive trend in global markets.

Buying in IT counters and Reliance Industries added to the momentum.

In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE benchmark ended 214.17 points or 0.37% higher at 58,350.53. During the day, it hit a high of 58,415.63 and a low of 57,788.78.

Among the Sensex constituents, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Infosys, Titan, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

In Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended higher, while Shanghai settled lower.

European stocks were trading in the green during mid-session deals. The U.S. markets had ended lower on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.91% to $99.63 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital markets as they bought shares worth ₹825.18 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.