Markets bounce back after falling in early trade

The 30-share BSE benchmark had tanked 1,093.22 points or 1.82% to settle at 58,840.79 on Friday

PTI Mumbai
September 19, 2022 10:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Titan, Dr Reddy’s, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Maruti and ICICI Bank were the major laggards in early trade | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Benchmark indices began the trade on a bearish note on September 19 in tandem with weak global market trends, but soon recovered all the early lost ground and were trading in the positive territory.

After a weak beginning, the 30-share BSE Sensex further declined 299.15 points to 58,541.64 in early trade. The NSE Nifty too fell by 89.85 points to 17,441.

However, later both the benchmark indices recovered all the early lost ground and were trading higher. The Sensex traded 157.23 points higher at 58,998.02, while the Nifty quoted 49.70 points up at 17,580.55.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Titan, Dr Reddy's, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Maruti and ICICI Bank were the major laggards in early trade.

Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv and State Bank of India were trading in the green.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The U.S. markets had ended in the negative territory on Friday.

"The near-term texture of the market has turned weak and the buy on dips strategy is unlikely to work in the present risk-off global environment. FIIs turning sellers is a short-term negative. The market is likely to take a decisive trend only after the Fed policy announcement on 21st September," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The 30-share BSE benchmark had tanked 1,093.22 points or 1.82% to settle at 58,840.79 on Friday. The Nifty declined 346.55 points or 1.94% to 17,530.85.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.62% to $91.92 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹3,260.05 crore on Friday, according to data available with the BSE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
stocks
stock activity
stock exchanges
market and exchange

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app