Gold rises ₹ 194, silver zooms ₹ 1,184

New Delhi

17 December 2020 16:28 IST

Gold prices rose ₹ 194 to ₹ 49,455 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, tracking firm overseas trend, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 49,261 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also gained ₹ 1,184 to ₹ 66,969 per kilogram from ₹ 65,785 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,874 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 25.63 per ounce.

“Gold prices rallied on US stimulus expectations by this week,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.