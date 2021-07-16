MarketsNew Delhi 16 July 2021 17:00 IST
Comments
Gold prices drop ₹ 73; silver cracks ₹ 196
Updated: 16 July 2021 17:00 IST
Gold in the national capital on Friday dipped ₹ 73 to ₹ 47,319 per 10 gram amid fall in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 47,392 per 10 gram.
Silver also dipped ₹ 196 to ₹ 68,043 per kilogram from ₹ 68,239 per kilogram in the previous trade.
"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were trading ₹ 73 lower with fall in COMEX gold prices," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.
In the international market, gold was trading lower at $ 1,823 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 26.13 per ounce.
More In Markets
Read more...