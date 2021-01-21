Markets

Gold price jumps ₹575; silver up by ₹1,227

People buying gold jewellery. File | Photo Credit: V Raju
PTI New Delhi 21 January 2021 16:49 IST
Updated: 21 January 2021 16:51 IST

The precious metal had closed at ₹48,550 per 10 gm in the previous trade.

Gold price on Thursday jumped ₹575 to ₹49,125 per 10 gm in the national capital amid firm global market trend, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹48,550 per 10 gm in the previous trade.

Silver also shot up by ₹1,227 to ₹66,699 per kg, compared to the previous close of ₹65,472.

Advertising
Advertising

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat gold in Delhi rallied for the fourth consecutive day by ₹575 in line with surge in COMEX (New York-based commodity bourse) gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading firm at $1,870.50 an ounce while silver was up at $25.83 an ounce.

Mr. Patel said gold prices surged on easy monetary policy from major central banks, while the dollar headed for the fourth straight day decline on stimulus hopes.

Comments
More In Business Markets
Read more...