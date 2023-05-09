ADVERTISEMENT

Gold jumps ₹450; silver declines ₹380

May 09, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - New Delhi

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at $2,024 per ounce and silver was down at $25.45 per ounce

PTI

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold prices jumped ₹450 to ₹61,300 per 10 grams in the national capital on May 9 amid a rise in precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had finished at ₹60,850 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, went lower ₹380 to ₹77,400 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹61,300 per 10 grams, up ₹450 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at $2,024 per ounce and silver was down at $25.45 per ounce.

"Comex gold traded higher in Asian trading hours on Tuesday as investors are waiting for vital U.S. inflation reports this week that could influence the Fed's next interest rate decision," Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

