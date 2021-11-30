Markets

Gold jumps ₹41; silver down by ₹667

PTI New Delhi 30 November 2021
30 November 2021

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,794 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.94 per ounce

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday jumped ₹41 to ₹47,217 per 10 gram in line with rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹47,176 per 10 gram.

Silver in contrast dipped ₹667 to ₹61,337 per kilogram from ₹62,004 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,794 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.94 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading half a per cent up at $1,794 per ounce on Tuesday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

