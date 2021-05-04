Gold gains ₹ 97; silver jumps ₹ 1,282

New Delhi

04 May 2021 17:38 IST

Gold gained ₹ 97 to ₹ 46,758 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 46,661 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped ₹ 1,282 to ₹ 70,270 per kilogram from ₹ 68,988 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,788 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.90 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded marginally down with spot prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading at USD 1,788 per ounce on Tuesday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.