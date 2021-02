Gold gains ₹ 94; silver jumps ₹ 340

New Delhi

08 February 2021 16:46 IST

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹46,783 per 10 gram.

Gold prices on Monday gained ₹94 to ₹ 46,877 per 10 gram, supported by recovery in international prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹46,783 per 10 gram.

Advertising

Advertising

Silver also jumped ₹340 to 68,391 per kg, from ₹ 68,051 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading with gains at USD 1,815 per ounce and at USD 27.16 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, “Gold prices traded up from support levels on disappointing US payroll data and stimulus hopes.” Motilal Oswal Financial Services Vice-President (Commodities Research) Navneet Damani said, “Gold prices edged higher on as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data re-ignited concerns over a recovery in the world’s largest economy, pressuring the dollar and boosting bullion’s appeal.”