Gold gains ₹152; silver jumps ₹333

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,671 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.35 per ounce.

PTI New Delhi
September 21, 2022 18:03 IST

Gold prices in the national capital rose by ₹152 to ₹49,871 per 10 grams on Wednesday, amid a rise in international precious metal prices along with rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹49,719 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped by ₹333 to ₹57,406 per kilogram from ₹57,073 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to 79.82 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Wednesday as investors await the U.S. Fed's policy decision on interest rates for further cues.

"Gold prices traded higher ahead of U.S. FOMC meet and geopolitical tension after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilisation, escalating the war in Ukraine," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

