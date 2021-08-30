Gold drops ₹199; silver tumbles ₹250

New Delhi

In the previous trade, gold had closed at ₹46,588 per 10 grams

Gold in the national capital on August 30 dipped ₹199 to ₹46,389 per 10 gram amid a correction in global precious metal prices along with rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹46,588 per 10 grams.

Silver also dipped ₹250 to ₹62,063 per kilogram from ₹62,313 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee appreciated 31 paise to 73.38 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on August 30, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,814 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.99 per ounce.