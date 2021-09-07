Markets

Gold down by ₹37; silver tumbles by ₹332

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,815 per ounce. Representational Image. | Photo Credit: AP
PTI New Delhi 07 September 2021 17:11 IST
Updated: 07 September 2021 17:11 IST

In the previous trade, gold had closed at ₹46,454 per 10 grams.

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday fell by ₹37 to ₹46,417 per 10 gram amid weak precious metal prices in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹46,454 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled ₹332 to ₹63,612 per kilogram from ₹63,944 per kilogram in the previous trade.

Advertising
Advertising

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,815 per ounce and silver was flat at $24.50 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak on Tuesday following dollar recovery," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Comments
More In Markets
market and exchange
gold and precious material
Read more...