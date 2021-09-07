Gold down by ₹37; silver tumbles by ₹332

New Delhi

07 September 2021 17:11 IST

In the previous trade, gold had closed at ₹46,454 per 10 grams.

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday fell by ₹37 to ₹46,417 per 10 gram amid weak precious metal prices in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also tumbled ₹332 to ₹63,612 per kilogram from ₹63,944 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,815 per ounce and silver was flat at $24.50 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak on Tuesday following dollar recovery," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.