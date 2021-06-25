Gold declines marginally by ₹ 66; silver gains ₹ 332

New Delhi

25 June 2021 16:01 IST

Gold in the national capital on Friday dipped marginally by ₹ 66 to ₹ 46,309 per 10 gram, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹ 46,375 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were down by ₹ 66 reflecting overnight weakness in COMEX gold prices," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

In contrast, silver jumped ₹ 332 to ₹ 67,248 per kilogram from ₹ 66,916 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading marginally higher at $ 1,782 per ounce and $ 26.17 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices are fluctuating within a narrow range on mixed global cues with the firm dollar," he added.