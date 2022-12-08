Gold climbs ₹211; silver jumps ₹593

December 08, 2022 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold prices rose to ₹54,270 per 10 grams in the national capital.

PTI

Gold prices rose ₹211 to ₹54,270 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, amid gains in the precious metal in overseas market, according to HDFC Securities.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had touched ₹54,059 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped ₹593 per kg to ₹66,662 per kilogram.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Overnight risk-averse sentiments and lower bond yield pushed the haven gold price higher in the Asian trading hours," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading in green at $1,782.3 per ounce while silver was up at $22.71 per ounce.

"Gold Price was supported by a pullback in the dollar and U.S. bond yields as investors anticipate slower rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its policy meeting next week," Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US