Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund’s six shut schemes generate ₹438 cr

A picture of Franklin Templeton Investments’ U.S campus.

New Delhi

03 November 2020 13:03 IST

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has said its six shut schemes have received ₹438 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments in the second half of October.

This amount takes the total cash flows received to ₹8,741 crore since closing down of the schemes in April, the fund house said in a statement.

Franklin Templeton MF had closed six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market.

The schemes — Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund — together had an estimated R₹25,000 crore as assets under management (AUM).

“The six schemes have received₹438 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments during the period October 16-29, 2020,” Franklin Templeton MF said.

Individually, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund have 42 per cent, 25 per cent, 20 per cent and 5 per cent of their respective assets under management (AUM) in cash.