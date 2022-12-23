ADVERTISEMENT

Equities tumble nearly 2%; Sensex settles below 60k

December 23, 2022 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - Mumbai

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the red.

PTI

Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Equity benchmarks tumbled nearly 2% on Friday in tandem with weak Asian market trends as investors sentiment remained muted in view of the COVID-19 surge in some countries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex continued to remain under selling pressure for the fourth day running and slumped 980.93 points or 1.61% to settle at 59,845.29. During the day, it tanked 1,060.66 points or 1.74% to 59,765.56.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 320.55 points or 1.77% to end at 17,806.80.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel plunged nearly 5 per cent. Other major laggards were Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Maruti Suzuki.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the red.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. The U.S. markets had ended sharply lower on Thursday.

"Markets plunged sharply lower and lost about two per cent, in continuation to the prevailing corrective trend," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.89% to $82.51 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned buyers as they bought shares worth a net ₹928.63 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US