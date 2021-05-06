Mahindra to set up auto design unit in U.K.

MUMBAI

Mahindra Group has announced it will set up Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E), its new centre of excellence, in the West Midlands, U.K.

To be operational in July 1, it will be a part of the Mahindra Global Design Network that includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai and Pininfarina Design in Turin, Italy.

M.A.D.E will further sharpen Mahindra’s distinctive product designs anddifferentiated technology offerings to further its safe, thrilling, yet efficient connected car experiences, the Group said.

“A key lever to make the business future-ready is to significantly strengthen design capability across automotive, farm equipment and two wheelers globally. M.A.D.E will contribute to all future automotive and mobility products including Born EV SUVs and be a resource available to Mahindra Group companies. It will give us a quantum leap in both capacity and capability in the design space,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, M&M Ltd said.

The Coventry region in U.K. is a powerhouse of automotive design. M.A.D.E will contribute and leverage the skills, experience, and expertise of this network of design talent, the group said.

It will also support the creation of highly skilled design roles, drawing from Coventry University, Royal College of Art, and other design colleges in the U.K. and Europe, it added.