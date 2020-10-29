Mahindra launches electric 3-wheeler cargo vehicle

Bengaluru

Mahindra Electric Mobility has unveiled electric 3-wheeler cargo model, TreoZor, in 3 variants – Pickup, Delivery Van and Flatbed. These new vehicles will be available at Mahindra small commercial vehicle dealerships in select cities across the country starting December at a starting price of ₹2.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), said the company on Wednesday.

The TreoZor range offers savings of ₹60,000 annually compared to existing diesel cargo 3-wheelers in the market. It has a payload of 550 kg and a lowest maintenance of 40 paise/km, claimed the company.

Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “On the 75th anniversary of Mahindra, we are driven by purpose for a tomorrow that is clean, green and technologically connected. The TreoZor will provide a clean, sustainable and affordable solution for last-mile delivery.’’

