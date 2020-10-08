LVB receives non-binding offer from Clix

Chennai

08 October 2020 23:03 IST

Cash-starved private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. (LVB) has received a non-binding offer from Clix Group for merger.

In June 2020, LVB had entered into a non-binding agreement with the Clix Group for amalgamation. On Thursday, LVB said that it had received an indicative non-binding offer from Clix Group indicating that the merger was on.

“Three or four options are before us to decide the best way forward,” said Shakti Sinha, independent director and member, Committee of Directors. “The board will take a final decision about the merger in the next 3-4 days.”

