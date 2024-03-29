ADVERTISEMENT

LTFH changes name to L&T Finance

March 29, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. (LTFH) said it had received approval from the Registrar of Companies (ROC) to change its name to L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF). 

The change is effective from March 28, it said. 

Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO, LTF said, “Subsequent to the merger effective December 4, 2023, this rebranding initiative reflects our commitment towards creation of the simplified ‘Single Lending Entity’, housing all lending businesses under one operating NBFC.”

“LTF will continue to provide best-in-class products and services across line of businesses, upholding highest standards and while our name has changed, our core values, dedication to quality, and our commitment to exceed customer expectations remain unchanged. To us the name change simply signifies a renewed focus on delivering value to our customers and driving sustainable growth.”

Apurva Rathod, Company Secretary & Chief Sustainability Officer, LTF said in 2023, the company had completed the merger of its subsidiaries, namely L&T Finance Ltd., L&T Infra Credit Ltd., and L&T Mutual Fund Trustee Ltd., with itself. 

And to comply with regulatory requirements following the merger, the Certificates of Registration of L&T Finance Ltd., and L&T Infra Credit Ltd., were surrendered to the Reserve Bank of India and the process of name change was initiated, he added.

