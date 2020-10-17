Lightning Logistics to grow EV fleet

Chennai

17 October 2020 22:26 IST

Shreyas Shibulal, son of Infosys co-founder S.D. Shibulal, has drawn up plans to expand the fleet capacity of Lightning Logistics, a pure play electric vehicle last-mile delivery firm, over the next two years.

“Lightning Logistics was started in 2018 under the EV-focussed venture Micelio,” said Mr. Shibulal, founder, Micelio Mobility. “It is in a pilot stage with a fleet of about 1,000 EVs.

“We are planning to add 1,000 EVs next year and another 2,000 the following year. We are developing our own two-wheeler for last-mile logistics. Details will be revealed at a later stage,” he said. Lightning Logistics provides businesses with a bike and rider for doorstep deliveries.

The product development team of Micelio is working on EV last-mile logistics and EV form factor for logistics vehicle, he said. “The EVs we are using right now are procured off-the-shelf and they haven’t been made for last-mile logistics purposes. Going forward, we will have our own EVs produced by our product company. The first vehicle will be delivered by mid-next year. It is meant for B2B customers.”

“From a look and feel perspective, it may look quite similar to what you’re used to from a two-wheeler. But the idea here is that it would be used for EV last-mile logistics. We want to build a vehicle that would outperform anything else that’s out there in the market for EV last-mile logistics,” he said.

Asked about the location and investment, he said that they were yet to freeze on the location. The funding will come from his personal wealth. Mr. Shreyas owns little less than 1% stake in Infosys Ltd. and said he did not want to go public or dilute his stake at least for the next two years.