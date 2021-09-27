LIC ties up with Department of Post

MUMBAI

27 September 2021 22:47 IST

LIfe Insurance Corporation of India (LiC) and Department of Post have entered into an agreement for “Print to Post” solutions.

Print to Post solutions is provided by the Department of Posts for printing and dispatching of the policy booklet issued under a life insurance policy. LIC of India is now availing this solution.

M.R Kumar, Chairperson, LIC said product delivery was of utmost importance to LIC.

“India Post has gone a long way in combining digitalisation and technology to bring out new initiatives and the Telengana Circle has taken the lead in this. I hope this venture is replicated across the country,” he said.

He said though LIC of India had introduced many digital initiatives, the Print to Post solutions was the missing piece.

Mukesh Kumar Gupta, MD, LIC said, “The End-to-end solutions would provide the much needed fillip in the issue of policy documents with reduced turn around time to enhance customer experience.”