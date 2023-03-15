ADVERTISEMENT

LIC reduces stake in NMDC to 11.69% 

March 15, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Life Insurance Corporation of India’s shareholding in NMDC has reduced by 2 percentage points to 11.69% subsequent to the insurance major, as an institutional investor, unloading more than 5.88 crore shares of the State-owned mining major in the open market over about two-and-a-half months from December end.

The holding has decreased from 13.699% to 11.690%, a decrease of 2.009 percentage points, during the period from December 29 to March 14 at an average price of ₹119.37 per share, LIC informed the stock exchange. On Wednesday, NMDC shares on BSE closed with an under 1% gain at ₹116.90 apiece.

In terms of number of shares, its holding in NMDC has diluted from 40,14,72,157 to 34,25,97,574 equity shares, LIC said. In a filing, NMDC also intimated the stock exchange of the change in LIC’s shareholding.

