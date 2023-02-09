ADVERTISEMENT

LIC Q3 net profit surges to ₹6,334 crore

February 09, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

Net premium income climbs 14.5% to ₹1.1 lakh crore

The Hindu Bureau

Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd (LIC) said third-quarter standalone net profit surged multifold to ₹6,334.19 crore compared with ₹234.91 crore in the year-earlier period.

Net premium income grew 14.5% to ₹1.1 lakh crore, it said in a filing with exchanges.

In a press release, LIC said for the nine months ending December 31, 2022, it registered an increase of 20.7% in the total premium income to ₹3,42,244 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Profit after tax for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 jumped to ₹22,970 crore from ₹1,672 crore.

“The current period profit has increased due to transfer of an amount of ₹19,941.60 crore (net of tax), pertaining to the accretions on the available solvency margin, from non par to shareholders account,” LIC said in the release.

The amount comprises of ₹5,669.79 crore for the quarter ended December 31, besides ₹5,580.72 crore, ₹4,148.78 crore and ₹4,542.31 crore for the preceding three quarters, respectively.

M.R. Kumar, chairperson, LIC said, “We continue to remain focussed on creating a portfolio mix to optimise value for all stakeholders, and in that context, increasing the proportion of non-par business in a consistent and profitable manner.”

“We think the market is showing signs of robust growth and we are confident of retaining and also growing our market share going forward,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US