‘Levy anti-dumping duty on viscose fibre’

January 11, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha

The Association of Man-made Fibre Industry of India (AMFII) has appealed to the Union Finance Ministry to accept the recommendations of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) on levy of anti-dumping duty (ADD) on imports of Viscose Staple Fibre from Indonesia.

The association said in a press release that the import of Viscose Staple Fibre (VSF), which is used in readymade garments, home, and industrial textiles, increased five fold since the removal of ADD in August 2021. “These surging imports at predatory prices are significantly harming the domestic man-made fibre industry,” AMFII said.

On December 19, 2022, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommended levying ADD on VSF imports in the face of large-scale dumping at below-cost prices. Currently, India’s free-trade agreements with ASEAN nations allows for export of VSF to India at zero duty.

Allowing large-scale below-cost imports runs the risk of losing out on attracting domestic investment in upstream sectors. Domestic investment in the supply chain ensures reliable supply at stable prices in the long run, the association said.

