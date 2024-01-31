Kore.ai secures $150 million investment from FTV Capital

January 31, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Orlando-based Kore.ai, a player in enterprise conversational and generative AI platform technology, said it secured $150 million strategic growth investment to further it’s businesses globally.

The strategic growth investment was led by FTV Capital, a sector-focused growth equity investor with a successful 25+-year track record investing across enterprise technology, along with participation from NVIDIA and existing investors such as Vistara Growth, Sweetwater PE, NextEquity, Nicola and Beedie, said the company.

The new funding would accelerate Kore.ai’s market expansion and continuous innovation in AI to deliver tangible business and human value at scale, it said.

Kore.ai provides an enterprise-grade no-code platform to help companies of all sizes power business interactions with AI safely and responsibly while driving significant revenue and cost savings, according to a company statement.

Kore.ai has it’s largest R&D centre in Hyderabad and employs around 1000 people.

