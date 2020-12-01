Kewal Kiran taps women’s western wear market with Desi Belle jeans

MUMBAI

Growth in women’s western wear segment is expected to be on a higher side due to a shift towards aspiration-based buying, an industry executive said.

Though ethnic wear currently constitutes 65% of the total women’s wear market as it has been serving as both casual and office wear, the women apparel trend is changing gradually to western wear, the executive added.

Denim jeans brand Killer, owned by Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd., is banking on this trend to grow its women’s western wear brand Desi Bellé.

Yash Jain, brand director, Desi Bellé, said “There is a clear, gradual shift in apparel preferences among Indian women towards western wear. We anticipated the rise in demand for modern women wear led by growing urban women population and thus, we ventured into Indo-western women’s wear segment with out brand Desi Bellé.”

“Desi Bellé has an in-house team of designers that track domestic and European fashion trends to create innovative fashionable products for customers,” he said.

“Generally, it takes one to two years for fashion to travel to India and now, the time frame is shrinking and some of the brands like us are bringing fashion directly from European markets to India,” Mr. Jain added.

According to the industry estimates, women’s wear market in India, which comprises ethnic wear, western wear, Indo-western and inner wear, is estimated to be worth ₹1.4 trillion and contributes 35% to the total apparel industry which is worth ₹4 trillion.