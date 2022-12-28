ADVERTISEMENT

Jio rolls out 5G services in 11 cities

December 28, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps plus speeds, at no additional cost. | Photo Credit: PUNIT PARANJPE

Reliance Jio on Wednesday introduced 5G services in 11 cities, including Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad and Chandigarh, marking the largest multi-State roll-out of the services till date.

Jio's 5G services have also gone live in Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Derabassi, according to a statement by the company.

"Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi," the statement said terming it the "largest multi-state roll-out of 5G services till date".

Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps plus speeds, at no additional cost, starting Wednesday.

"These cities are important tourism destinations as well as key education hubs of our country," a Jio spokesperson said.

