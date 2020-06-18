ITC Infotech unveils solution to support distributed workforce

Bengaluru

18 June 2020 22:50 IST

Responding to the newly-emerging need of a large community of global clients for technology solutions to manage distributed workforce seamlessly, ITC Infotech has launched a COVID-19 Rapid Assist Program on Thursday.

“During these extraordinary times, our clients are looking at us to offer technology solutions to support their distributed workforce. We have had an upsurge of such opportunities that have allowed us to enable our client’s employees to work remotely, productively and securely,” said Sudip Singh, MD & CEO, ITC Infotech. “ITC Infotech has invested in building a secure digital workplace solutions over the years – for a differentiated offering with a proven value proposition. We were hence able to quickly design our COVID-19 Rapid Assist Program to help clients ensure business continuity securely while also enhancing end-user productivity.”

As per the company, with the pandemic, working from home has become the “new normal” all around the globe. Enterprises always had some portion of their workforce delivering work remotely and from homes, however, no one ever planned for the volume they have seen in the last few months. This has overburdened the service desks with increase in number of calls, in certain cases call volumes shot up by over 300%, coming to them and with a reduced/limited number of resources to support.

Covid-19 Rapid Assist Program is a VPN solution that helps companies scale up their service desk teams very rapidly and effectively. The company has also re-engineered the way it measures the experience of end-users through Experience Level Agreements (eXLAs). It claims that these eXLAs measure and quantify actual service-levels and provides transparency of service performance around the end-users.