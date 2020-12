Chennai

07 December 2020 19:44 IST

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has secured a place in Fortune India 500 list of Indian companies for 2020.

IRCTC was placed at 447 in terms of revenue. For 2020, RIL topped the list followed by Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC, State Bank of India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Tata Motors, according to a statement.

