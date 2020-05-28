Investors peeved as Zerodha’s trading app goes kaput again

MUMBAI

28 May 2020

‘Traders face login issues on days when market is volatile’

Discount broking firm Zerodha was once again the subject of investor grievances on Thursday as many of its clients took to social media alleging that orders could not go through due to a technical issue.

This is the second such instance this month. Investors took to Twitter — #zerodha was among the top trends on Thursday — to highlight the issue, with many alleging that Zerodha’s trading application Kite, which is also one of the largest downloaded trading apps in India, frequently suffers from login issues, especially on days when there is high volatility in the market. Others alleged that trades were not going through, while some faced issues related to their position in the derivatives segment. The discount broking entity, on its part, said that there were some issues in the first 10 minutes of the trading session and it was looking into it.

“The first 10 mins a small group of our customers faced an intermittent issue when logging in. Multiple attempts would have allowed it. We are investigating, sorry for the inconvenience,” the official handle of Zerodha tweeted at 9:44 a.m.

The latest development comes close on the heels of similar complaints on May 13, when many investors alleged that a server crash delayed trade execution, leading to significant losses. that day, the number of tweets was so high that ‘#zerodha’ was among the top trends on that day.

“Today is our most active trading day till date. Apart from a delay in order execution for the first two minutes for a small fraction of our customer-base, everything else has been working as normal,” Zerodha had tweeted on May 13.