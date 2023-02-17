ADVERTISEMENT

International expansion key part of IndiGo growth plans: CEO

February 17, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Airline plans to add new destinations in 2024 such as Jakarta and Nairobi, says Pieter Elbers; carrier’s current A321 fleet and their range combined with India’s geographical location offer potential to expand network

Jagriti Chandra

IndiGO CEO Pieter Elbers | Photo Credit: Shahbaz Khan

 International expansion is a key part of IndiGo’s growth strategy and the airline plans to add new destinations such as Jakarta and Nairobi next year, said CEO Pieter Elbers, adding that supply chain issues that had delayed aircraft and engine deliveries and grounded several aircraft for many airlines in the country would in no way hamper these ambitions.

“Our present Airbus A321s and the range it provides us, in combination with the geographical position of India already give us a lot of potential to further develop our international network,” Mr. Elbers said in an interview. “Our plans for 2024, Jakarta and Nairobi and more destinations are under review. Nothing stops us today from executing our strategy when it comes to more international flying,” he added.

The airline has wet leased (leasing aircraft along with crew) four Boeing 777 aircraft recently from Turkish Airlines and deployed them on flights from Delhi to Istanbul. The arrangement was only a stopgap solution to cope with supply chain issues, Mr. Elbers explained, adding that it did not alter the IndiGo’s plan to take delivery of Airbus A321 XLRs that would begin to arrive between 2024-2025. Other solutions to the supply chain challenges include extending leases on some of the existing aircraft and delaying the return of the A320ceo (the older current engine option or ceo) planes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To a question on whether the wet lease of Boeing 777 aircraft with business class on them, by a budget carrier whose own fleet comprises only of narrowbody A320s and smaller ATRs in single-class economy configuration, was a signal of the airline’s interest in procuring widebodies and offering business class on international routes in the future, Mr. Elbers said: “Our present model, which includes affordable fares, has served us very well”. He added that while the airline had not yet taken a decision on whether to add widebody or twin-aisle aircraft, he was “not ruling anything out”.

Also, the airline was in no hurry for another aircraft order as it had 500 on order already, he observed, adding that the wet leasing of the widebodies had not impacted IndiGo’s plans for A321 XLRs, and “a couple of dozens” were slated to arrive from 2024-2025 though Airbus was yet to give a precise timeline for the deliveries.

Terming the massive Air India’s latest order of 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing as a testimony “ to the growth and confidence of the Indian aviation market” Mr. Elbers emphasised that IndiGo’s order in 2019 of 300 A320neo family aircraft had similarly been based on the vision and belief of the airline’s promoters in India’s growth potential and aviation’s contribution to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US