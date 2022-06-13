JUST IN
- 3 mins India’s coal import may drop 11% to 186 MT in FY’23
- 18 mins Foxconn's Bharat FIH gets SEBI nod to float ₹5,000-cr. IPO
- 38 mins Tata Steel unveils green investment plan for U.K. steel tube mill
- 56 mins Retail inflation eases to 7.04% in May
- 1 hr Report: Global advertising to grow by 8.4% this year, but economic fears could slow momentum
- 2 hrs Rupee falls 20 paise to close at record low of 78.13 against U.S. dollar
- 2 hrs Sensex crashes 1,457 points as scorching U.S. inflation jolts global markets; investors poorer by ₹6.64 lakh crore
- 6 hrs NCLAT rejects Amazon’s plea against CCI order; directs to deposit ₹200 crore penalty in 45 days
- 6 hrs Airports Authority of India seeks waiver of annual dividend payment for 2021-22 fiscal
- Crypto firm Celsius pauses all transfers and withdrawals between accounts
- Sensex nosedives 1,394 points in early trade; Nifty tanks to 15,800 level
- Rupee falls to all-time low of 78.29 against U.S. dollar
- India’s $5 trillion economy goal achievable by 2026; Chidambaram’s view very wrong: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
