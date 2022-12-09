Indian Overseas Bank raises interest rates on term deposits

December 09, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Increase is in the range of 85-90 basis points

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has raised interest rates on domestic/NRO/NRE and FCNR(B) term deposits with effect from Saturday.

Interest rates applicable would be up to 7.3% for 444 days and up to 7.25% for a period of three years & above. Earlier it was 6.4% for both the categories, the public sector lender said in a statement.

Foreign currency depositors shall be paid interest rate up to 4.25% for FCNR(B)/ resident foreign currency term deposits with the bank, the lender said.

