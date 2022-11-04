IndiaMART increases holding in Bizom

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
November 04, 2022 21:29 IST

IndiaMART, a B2B marketplace said it had invested ₹15 crore to acquire 7.96% stake in Mobisy Technologies Private Ltd. (Bizom) through a secondary share purchase of existing investor securities.

The investment will result in IndiaMART increasing its stake to 25.08% in Bizom, which is a SaaS-based end-to-end retail intelligence platform for brands and B2B retailers. 

Dinesh Agarwal, founder and MD, IndiaMART said, “Bizom continues to be one of the market leaders in the SFA and DMS space in India. They have grown significantly in a capital efficient manner since our initial investment.”

