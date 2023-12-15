India, UK FTA talks on last leg

December 15, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - New Delhi

Negotiations for the India and U.K. Free Trade Agreement (FTA) are on the last leg and being fast-tracked to resolve the few sticky issues that remain, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Friday. “Last week, their team was here. This week, our team is there. Both the teams are partly negotiating physically and over video-conferencing as well on a fast-track basis so that the last leg complex issues can be resolved and differences ironed out,” Mr. Barthwal noted, stressing that while timelines are in place, there are no deadlines set for concluding the FTA talks that began in January 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.