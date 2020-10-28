‘India seeing its biggest content revolution’

NEW DELHI

28 October 2020 22:51 IST

Viewing habits shifting: YouTube’s Gupta

India is seeing its biggest content revolution and there is a fundamental shift in viewing habits with two out of three Indians saying that they would rather give up TV than YouTube for a month, said Sanjay Gupta, country head and vice-president, Google India.

Speaking at YouTube’s annual ‘Brandcast’ event, Mr. Gupta added that online video today is not just about entertainment but also experiences and learning.

“YouTube today caters to the personal interest of a billion Indians across genres, languages, geographies and age groups, making YouTube the #1 platform for accessing videos in regional languages with Hindi leading the charts followed by Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali and others,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

In a statement, the online video platform said that YouTube in India now reaches over 325 million monthly active viewers who are over 18 years of age, as per Comscore (May 2020), and that watchtime of gaming videos in India grew by two times as compared with Q2 2019 and baking videos grew by three times during the same duration.