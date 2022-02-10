India, ASEAN in talks to start FTA review

New Delhi

10 February 2022 05:16 IST

India is in discussion with the 10-nation bloc ASEAN for initiating the review of the FTA (free-trade agreement) in goods between the two regions to seek more market access for domestic products, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The market access issues and trade barriers being faced in ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries and China are being regularly taken up with individual countries through bilateral engagements, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

