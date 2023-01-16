ADVERTISEMENT

IG International to raise volume of fruits it handles

January 16, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The company was earlier importing 100% of all the fruits it sold in India. Imports have reduced now and will reduce further in the next two to three years

M Soundariya Preetha

Tarun Arora, a Director at IG International, said the company is looking at handling five lakh tonnes of fresh fruits annually in three to five years from almost 1.5 lakh tonnes now. Its investments will go towards achieving this target. | Photo Credit: Company website

IG International, a vertically integrated fresh fruit importer, plans to more than double the volume of fresh fruits it is handling annually in the next three to five years.

Tarun Arora, a Director at IG International, said it is looking at handling five lakh tonnes of fresh fruits annually in three to five years from almost 1.5 lakh tonnes now. Its investments will go towards achieving this target.

The company was earlier importing 100% of all the fruits it sold in India. Imports have reduced now and will reduce further in the next two to three years. “The focus is to grow in India and sell in India,” he said. The tier-two cities in the domestic market are expanding rapidly, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

agriculture / imports

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US