Hyundai rolls out fourth generation Tucson SUV at ₹27.70 lakh

The company is targeting to sell 5,000 units a year.
Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 10, 2022 18:37 IST
South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) introduced its flagship sport utility vehicle (SUV) the all new Hyundai Tucson priced from ₹27.70 lakh to ₹34.39 lakh.

The company is targeting to sell 5,000 units a year. It has a waiting period of 8-10 months, said Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, during the unveiling.

The new vehicle would come with level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a segment first, but it is available only in the higher signature trim.

Tucson is powered by new Nu 2.0 petrol engine with a 6-Speed automatic transmission and R 2.0 Diesel engine with an 8-Speed automatic transmission. It comes with six airbags and in two trims – Platinum and Signature.

It will compete with Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross and VW Tiguan among others.

“We are happy to introduce the fourth generation Hyundai Tucson in India,” said Mr. Kim adding their vision for Tucson was to reshape possibilities and reignite imaginations of HMIL’s customers by introducing a world-class SUV to India.

The car will be equipped with smart and premium features such as Bose speaker system, hands free power tail gate with height adjustment, electric parking brake, wireless phone charger, rain-sensing wipers and remote engine start with smart key among others.

