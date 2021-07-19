Hyundai receives 11,000 bookings for Alcazar

CHENNAI

19 July 2021 23:27 IST

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has received more than 11,000 bookings within a month of unveiling the Alcazar SUV. One-third of bookings are for the top-of-the-range signature variant, and diesel powertrains contributed to 63% of bookings, HMIL said. “So far we have sold more than 5,600 units of Hyundai Alcazar in the market and with the addition of this 6 & 7 seater sport utility vehicle to our line-up, we are now offering our valued Indian customers a stellar range of multiple SUVs which will help us to further fortify our SUV leadership in India,” said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service).

