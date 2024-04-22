HP-Indo-MIM combine to address growing global demand for 3D-printed high-precision metal parts

April 22, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

HP Inc has collaborated with Indo-MIM, a metal injection moulding company, to cater to the growing demand for 3D printed high precision metal parts used by sectors such as automobile, aerospace, defence, consumer electronics, medical equipment, and lifestyle products globally.

3D printing of metal parts allows the manufacturing of machine parts without tooling or fixturing setups, thereby significantly reducing the overhead costs and overall cost of production in manufacturing, the company said.

As part of the tie-up, Indo-MIM had acquired three HP Metal Jet S100 printers to support clients within the country, in West Asia, Asia-Pacific region and the U.S.

Savi Baveja, President of Personalisation and 3D Printing at HP Inc, said the tie-up was aimed at transforming the landscape of metal parts production in India by manufacturing locally and exporting worldwide, driving innovation and enhancing India’s presence in the global manufacturing arena.

Indo-MIM, which has manufacturing plants at Doddabalapur, Hoskote, Bommanahalli, Tirupati, Chennai and overseas, claims to be the world’s largest 3D printer of metal parts. The company, which posted a revenue of ₹3,200 crore in FY24, had invested ₹2000 crore in its India operations, according to Krishna Chivukula Jr, CEO, Indo-MIM.

Under additive (3D printing) manufacturing, parts are built by adding material (fine powder) layer by layer, whereas in subtractive manufacturing, the material must be removed to create parts.

Interestingly, in additive manufacturing, the weight of the material required to be used and the weight of the output would be the same, while in subtractive manufacturing, to produce a part that weighs 100 grams may require a metal piece that weighs 2 kg (significantly higher than the final output), so parts made under traditional method cost much higher than the 3D printed metal parts as removing the material itself costs a lot of money, plus shipping charges significantly go up.

