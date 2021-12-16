Highbar ties up with Cube Highways to provide digital solutions

Mumbai

16 December 2021 21:01 IST

Highbar Technocrat Ltd., an IT solutions provider, said it has tied up with Cube Highways and Transport Assets Advisors Private Ltd. (CubeHighways) to provide digitally integrated solutions for its current toll road projects and the future portfolio.

Cube Highways, a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, is one of India’s largest aggregator of toll roads, which it operates under the Toll-Operate-Transfer(TOT) model instituted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Under this partnership, Highbar Technocrat will provide SAP led integrated technology solutions to Cube Highways for strengthening its network of 28 Road and Highways projects that spans over 8,900 lane kms across India.

Advertising

Advertising

Upagupta Patnaik, COO, Highbar Technocrat, said, “Our partnership with Cube Highways will start a new era of digital integration in the country’s toll management-sector. It will become a norm to follow in providing digitally-empowered operations and maintenance framework to infrastructure management companies like Cube Highways.”